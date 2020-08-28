Labella: Drop in active cases not a reason to be complacent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Edgardo Labella reminds Cebu City residents that although the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) active cases in the city has dropped to 617 on August 27, 2020, this should not be a reason to become complacent.

The mayor said in a press conference on August 28, 2020, that the drop in the cases would show that the city’s measures against the COVID-19 pandemic was working.

“Gani ang atong active cases mga 600 na lang nya atong recovery rate 86 percent gahapon (Our active cases is only 600 and our recovery rate is 86 percent yesterday), but we will never say that we are already successful at this point because the virus is still there,” said the mayor.

The city government cannot boast of winning against the virus yet because the city has yet to eradicate the coronavirus or to even fully open the economy.

He said that good news such as these should not be a reason for the public to be complacent as the cases could still rise if the public would lower down their guard.

“Let us be very very vigilant because there will be more people coming out. Always do better, and always consider that the virus is just with us whether we like it or not,” Labella said.

The city government is expecting either a continuation of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in the city come September or a downgrade to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Labella already said in previous statements that he wanted to maintain the use of the quarantine passes, the control point, and border controls in the city during the MGCQ.

The mayor said he was hoping for the cooperation of the public as the city would continue to fight the virus in the coming months. /dbs