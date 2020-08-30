Ted Failon set to leave ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist Ted Failon is set to leave ABS-CBN and will make his final appearance on “TV Patrol” and “Failon Ngayon sa TeleRadyo” on Monday, August 31.

ABS-CBN said the closure of the network’s ABS-CBN’s radio broadcast operations “led to his painful decision and we respect it.”

“We admire Ted’s talent, passion, and commitment to radio as his most effective medium in serving the Filipino people,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

“We thank Ted for his many years of dedication and service as a Kapamilya broadcast journalist. He will always be a Kapamilya. We wish him well on his journey,” the network added.

Failon served in ABS-CBN for a total of 30 years.

On July 10, an overwhelming 70 lawmakers in the House of Representatives’ legislative franchises committee voted against granting ABS-CBN a franchise, with only 11 lawmakers voting for the granting of the franchise.

The network has been off the air since early May after its television and radio operations nationwide were ordered shut following the expiration of its 25-year franchise in May.

/MUF