Tabogon cops to illegal fishers: Secure permit to fish in municipal waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tabogon policemen are calling on fishermen, who are from other municipalities and region, to secure the necessary permits and register their pump boats to be able to fish in the municipal waters.

The call was made after Bantay Dagat personnel of the area apprehended five men on August 29, at past 11 p.m., illegally fishing off the waters of Barangay Pio, Tabogon town in northern Cebu.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Ronnie Alivio, of Tabogon Police Station, the five men were from Palompon, Leyte, whose pump boats were unregistered in the municipality, and they were using fine meshed nets for fishing.

Alivio said that the five men were able to pay the fine of P5,000 required by the municipal ordinance before they were released this afternoon, August 30.

He said that the active monitoring of the town’s Bantay Dagat personnel had resulted to fewer illegal fishermen being arrested for fishing in the restricted areas or who were caught as unregistered fishermen of the municipality.

However, Alivio said that those, who would wish to fish in the municipal waters of Tabogon, should just register their boats instead of taking the risk of getting caught.

“Pwede lang man gyud basta mokuha sila permit unya ilang mncga gamit pangisda kay kung unsay required sa balaod,” said Alivio.

(They can fish in the municipality’s waters but they should get a permit and their fishing gear should be those required by law.)/dbs