Swab test for departing passengers not mandatory

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) have issued a clarification that swab test for departing passengers is not mandatory.

Real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for departing passengers is “an optional service being provided to passengers who need a negative test result to meet the intended requirements of their destination,” said an advisory released by the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) on Sunday, August 30.

“GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) would like to clarify that the RT-PCR swab testing is not mandatory for departing passengers at Mactan-Cebu International Airport,” the advisory reads.

“This service is offered to provide convenience to departing passengers whose intended destinations require a PCR swab test result for entry. Test results are emailed to the passenger within 48 hours,” it added.

GMCAC issued the clarification shortly after it also released an announcement on the availability of swab test booths at the airport starting on September 3. The test would cost P5, 000.

READ: MCIA opens swab test booth for departing passengers

“We also strongly advise passengers to check relevant information of their intended destination country and/or city with regards to the testing facility, and negative PCR test results as an entry requirement,” added GMCAC.

MCIA is the first airport in the country to have its own molecular laboratory to process coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests.

Aside from departing passengers, MCIA’s swab test booths also cater to arriving travelers, especially returning locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). / dcb