Gyms, tutorial centers, grooming services can reopen in GCQ areas by Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Gyms, establishments offering personal grooming services and tutorial centers can reopen starting Tuesday, September 1 in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

“Iyong sektor gaya ng personal grooming, testing, tutorials, review center, iyon po ay magbubukas starting tomorrow,” Lopez said Monday in a televised briefing.

(Sectors like personal grooming, testing, tutorials, review center, they are reopening starting tomorrow.)

Lopez added that gyms located in areas under GCQ can also resume operations starting Tuesday.

Earlier, these kinds of businesses along with drive-in cinemas and internet cafes were not allowed to reopen in GCQ areas.

READ: No spa services, pet grooming, review centers, drive-in cinemas in GCQ areas

Local government units were allowed to determine the capacity of which establishments like dine-in restaurants and barbershops can operate.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications of parts of the country on Monday night.