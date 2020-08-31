Simple flag-raising marks Cebu City’s celebration of National Heroes Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cebu City government marked this year’s National Heroes Day with a simple flag-raising ceremony.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO), in a statement, said the event, led by Cebu City’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO), was held in Plaza Sugbo at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020.

The PIO also said Mayor Edgardo Labella delivered a short speech where he praised those who worked at the frontlines battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Ang mga bayani naggalakaw kanato. Sila naggakuyog kanato. Sila kadtong mga nagtrabaho sa mga tambalanan pag-atiman sa mga masakiton. Sila kadtong mga naka-uniforme aron pagtuman sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga tahas pagpanalipod sa atong katilingban. Sila kadtong may gihuptan nga mga responsibilidad sa pag-ugmad sa atong komunidad,” said Labella.

(Our heroes are walking this earth with us. We coexist with them. And they happen to be working in our hospitals attending the sick, those in uniform enforcing laws to combat the pandemic we’re facing, and those who have the responsibility to keep the community going.)

Bryner Laurito Diaz, head of CHAO, was quoted as saying that the city government intended to give recognition to frontliners and healthcare workers for this year’s celebration of National Heroes Day.

“Alang sa atong mga frontliners dili lalim ang inyong trabaho mao na karong adlawa kamo maoy gipasidunggan aning atong pagsaulog sa National Heroes Day kay ang inyong trabaho dili gyud lalim. Daghan kinabuhi ang nakalas, mas daghan pa gyud og walay medical frontliners,” said Diaz.

(The work of our frontliners is not something to be taken granted for. This is why we are giving them the due recognition they deserve while we are celebrating National Heroes Day. A lot of lives were lost, but it could have been more if it weren’t for our medical frontliners.)

Cebu City is under general community quarantine (GCQ) until August 31. /dbs