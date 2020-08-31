Danao cops appeal to public anew: Help us identify teener’s body

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Danao City are still hoping that somebody will come forward and help them identify the body of a teenager found dead near a river in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Maslog last August 28.

Police Staff Sergeant Allan Virtucio of Danao City Police Station told CDN Digital this Monday, August 31, that no one had claimed the body yet nor was there anyone who called and visited the station to ask about the unidentified dead teenager.

“Murag duda namo dili gyud taga diri kay wala may kaila (We are suspecting this person is not from here),” said Virtucio.

According to the report of the investigators, Virtucio said that the boy was estimated to be 15 to 17 years old; had bruises and small cuts, which could have been caused when the boy was thrown or fell and died in the area.

Virtucio also said that there were no other wounds found in the boy’s body that would indicate that he had been beaten to death or stabbed dead.

He said that the investigators continue to gather more information that could help in their investigation as they also await for updates from the Scene of the Crime Operatives for the cause of death of the teenager.

Meanwhile, in Mandaue City, police also have not identified the body found floating under the Mandaue side of the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge.

No one has still claimed the still unidentified body of a man found floating under the bridge at noon on August 28.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Fernando Gabutero of Police Station 5 of the Mandaue City Police Office told CDN Digital that the City District Hospital did not give reports yet if there were already someone who claimed the body./dbs