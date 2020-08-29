Danao cops to public: Help us identify dead teener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen of Danao City Police Station are appealing anew to the public especially those who have missing relatives or family members to visit the police station and help them identify a dead person, who was believed to be a teenager believed to be between 15 and 17 years old.

The body was found near a river in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Maslog, Danao City on August 28 at 4:40 p.m.

Police Master Sergeant Jose Michael Alegado of the Danao Police Station said while they were also investigating if this was a salvage victim, but they were also appealing to families with missing relatives to come to the station and help them identify the dead person.

Initially, a concerned citizen reported about the body, said Alegado.

He described the unidentified body as having a small built with straight hair.

The victim was also wearing a blue T-shirt paired with gray and black color cargo shorts.

Meanwhile, Station 5 of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said that no one had claimed the body of the unidentified man found floating off the water under the Mandaue side of the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge around noon on August 28.

Read: Mandaue cops to public: Help us identify body found floating under bridge