Labella’s EO No. 89 allows the reopening of more businesses in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –With the implementation of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in Cebu City starting this Tuesday, September 1, more business will now be allowed to reopen.

Restaurants offering dine-in services can already operate at a 70 percent capacity while Internet Cafes and establishments offering personal or aesthetic procedures can now accommodate clients at a 50 percent capacity.

Shipping companies, on the other hand, can transport passengers at 50 percent capacity provided that travelers have complete documents, said Executive Order (EO) No. 89, which Mayor Edgardo Labella released early morning on Tuesday.

Labella’s EO 89 said that sports facilities can already accept clients for their non-contact sports and for other forms of exercise such as walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, and badminton.

But first, these establishments will have to secure the approval of the Cebu City’s Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) after the submission of requirements that will include employee information, statement of management responsibility for maintaining workplace health standards, and a workplace health contingency plan before they will be allowed to reopen.

EO No. 89

In the case of ccommercial centers, malls, clothing stores, restaurants, pet shops, and repair shops that were allowed to operate at a 70 percent capacity while Cebu City was still under general community quarantine (GCQ), these will now be authorized to further expand its operational capacity under the MGCQ, the mayor’s EO said.

Restaurants operating under the GCQ, for example, can already expand its dine-in capacity to 75. The same expanded capacity also applies to barbershops. But, their operations will be limited to only 10 hours per day.

Travel agencies, massage parlors, tourist destinations, driving schools, libraries, and museums can now operate at a 50 percent capacity.

Still, EO No. 89 requires the continued observance of health protocols to prevent a spread of the coronavirus disease while Cebuanos already avail the services of their different businesses in the city.

It also prohibits the operation of establishments that will accommodate a huge crowd and may put people at risk of infection. These include cockfighting arenas; beerhouses, nightclubs, and similar establishments; amusement areas such as playrooms; and those engaged in the entertainment business like cinemas, theatres, and concert halls.

Health Protocols

BPLO said they will continue to monitor the operation of the business while the city is under MGCQ and require compliance with health protocols.

Since workplace transmission comprises 50 percent of the coronavirus disease cases that are now reported in Cebu City, the city government is also implementing protocols that will have to be observed in dealing with workplaces with infected employees.

Work will immediately be suspended in an establishment with a COVID-positive personnel to allow disinfection while mandatory testing of the other employees will be required.

BPLO warned that a violation of these protocols could lead to the imposition of sanctions and the possible revocation of the establishment’s business permit. / dcb