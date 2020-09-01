4-year-old girl among Naga City’s new COVID-19 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 4-year-old girl from Barangay Langtad in Naga City is among the locality’s latest recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The child was diagnosed with the viral infection on August 15, 2020, and has since been brought to the city-managed quarantine facility while her three immediate family members were brought to another city-managed isolation center.

In the city’s COVID-19 bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon, September 1, the city said the girl has finally gone home on Monday, August 31, after she was discharged from the facility based on her rapid test result and upon examination of the city doctors.

Aside from the young survivor, the city of Naga also reported three other additional recoveries on Tuesday. They are Patients (PN) 138, a 320year-old from Barangay Inayagan; PN 149, a 41-year-old female from Barangay Inoburan; and PN 150, a 45-year-old woman from Barangay Inayagan.

Meanwhile, a village watchman or tanod from Barangay Colon is the latest addition in the city’s COVID-19 cases.

The patient sought consultation in the city’s infirmary on August 27 after experiencing influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms.

The new patient has been brought to the city’s quarantine facility while his 23 close contacts were brought to the city-managed isolation center for monitoring. /bmjo