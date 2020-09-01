Active member of AFP dies in road accident in Brgy Pardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An active member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assigned to the Central Command in Camp Lapu-Lapu here died in a vehicular accident along F. Jaca Street in Barangay Pardo at around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Remel Chavez, investigator of the Pardo Police Station, identified the victim as Corporal Leobert Arroyo, 31, from Cadiz City, Negros Oriental.

Initial investigation showed that Arroyo was riding his motorcycle and traversing F. Jaca Street from Barangay Bulacao heading to Cebu City proper when he collided with a ten-wheeler trailer truck that was making a left turn into F. Jaca Street from N. Bacalso Avenue.

The trailer truck was driven by Joseph Mina, 48, from Medellin, Cebu, who was supposed to be on his way home.

Chavez said that Arroyo hit the left side of the front of the truck and was thrown off his motorcycle and landed about five meters away from the area of impact.

He added that Chavez was not driving too fast but probably just did not notice the truck making a turn towards him.

As of this posting, Chavez said they were waiting for family members or representatives of Arroyo who could help with the process of the police investigation in relation to the filing of charges against Mina.

With this incident, Chavez urged the public not to be complacent when driving, especially at night even when the roads seem clear.

“If there is an intersection, proceed with caution. this is usually the cause of most accidents, when motorists make turns and don’t notice other traffic,” said Chavez. /bmjo