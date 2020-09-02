In Photos: BJMP Mandaue starts urban gardening for therapy, stable food supply

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Male detainees and personnel of the Mandaue City Jail have ventured into urban gardening to overcome the stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic and augment their food supply.

In an advisory, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) announced the launching of its urban gardening program on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The eco-friendly jail program allows Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) and jail personnel to plant vegetables at their mini garden area.

The program’s implementation is also in line with BJMP’s COVID-19 Advisory No.37, which says that gardening is therapeutic and at the same time helps augment the facility’s food supply.

“The activity also helps in reducing stress and boosting the mood of the personnel due to lockdown as planting is a known relief of stress, anxiety, and depression,” the advisory reads.

Below are photos of the program courtesy of BJMP Mandaue CJ:

