P6.3M worth of illegal drugs confiscated from arrested HVTs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police here confiscated P6 million worth of illegal drugs from two high-value targets arrested in a buy-bust operation Tuesday night, September 1, 2020, in Garfield Street in Barangay Suba.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), lead by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU), seized 937.6 grams of suspected illegal drugs with a market value of P6,375,689.00.

The suspects arrested were identified as Marvin Torrenueva Enriquez, 38, from Barangay Suba, and Jason Galan Cabellon, 35, from barangay Tisa. Both of the suspects are jobless and have been put under surveillance for three weeks.

Enriquez is said to be identified as the “bodegero” of illegal drugs in the area, according to Police Major Randy Caballes head of CIU.

“High value na nato silang duha, labi na kini si Enriquez kay mao ni siya ang tagakanan sa mga shabu,” Caballes said.

(These are high-value suspects, especially Enriquez because he is the one who is being left with the drugs.)

He said that in a week, Enriquez receives at least three kilos of illegal drugs, to which he disposes all around the city with the help of his cohort, Cabellon.

In a separate interview, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed to the media that they found out that the source of the illegal drugs confiscated is from Luzon.

“Sumala sa among interview, gikan gihapon sa kaulohan. We will exploit again kung kinsa gyud ning mga grupoha kay daghan man lahi lahi silag sources,” Ligan said.

(Based on our interview, it comes from Luzon. We will exploit again which group is this because there are a lot of different sources.)

The two suspects are currently detained at the detention facility of the CCPO at Camp Sotero Cabahug and will be facing charges in violation of Section 5 and 11 of Article II of RA 9165 or the selling and possession of illegal drugs. /bmjo