Financial assistance finally reaches victims of Kalunasan fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Families in Barangay Kalunasan here who were victims of a fire incident last March 17, 2020 finally received their financial assistance.

Cebu City’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) conducted the distribution at the Kalunasan gym on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with respect to the proper health protocols to ensure the safety of both disbursers and beneficiaries.

The fire affected families in a residential area in Sitio Sobostiha. The estimated cost of the damage of the fire was set at P400,000.

These 171 families were able to avail of the financial assistance for fire victims, with homeowners receiving P20,000 and sharers or renters receiving P10,000.

Jonil Matuguina, the operations head of the DSWS, said that just like the fire victims in Barangay San Nicolas, the distribution for the financial assistance in Kalunasan has been delayed due to the pandemic.

The DSWS gave the financial aid for the victims of San Nicolas on Tuesday, September 1.

The DSWS spent the last five months focusing on relief aid for affected sitios that were placed under lockdown during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period.

It was only under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) that the DSWS could safely conduct the distribution for the fire victims.

The fire victims also received housing materials prior to the distribution of financial aid.

Here are some photos of the distribution of financial aid to fire victims in Kalunasan courtesy of DSWS:

