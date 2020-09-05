LTFRB-7 calls coordination meeting to discuss fate of traditional jeeps

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The fate of traditional jeepneys plying routes in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue is now up for discussion.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) said has called for coordination meeting with local transportation officials at 2 p.m. this Saturday, September 5, to discuss the status of public transportation in Metro Cebu, particularly in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

LTFRB – 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. told CDN Digital in a phone interview that their agency’s transport committee will convene today to discuss, among others, the possibility of allowing traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) to resume its routes.

“During the coordination meeting, we will determine what will happen to our traditional jeepneys especially those in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu,” Montealto said in Cebuano.

The LTFRB – 7 top official’s announcement came a day after Cebu City officials said that they will be requesting the former to allow the resumption of operations of traditional jeepneys.

Last Thursday, LTFRB – 7 announced through a memorandum which Montealto signed that traditional PUJs are still prohibited in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue even if the entire island of Cebu is under the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

According to Montealto, there are several reasons as to why they came up with such a decision.

One of these, he said, was that the existing number of public utility vehicles (PUVs) currently deployed in the province’s two largest cities remain sufficient to address the demand of the riding public.

“Another thing is that other parts of Cebu, especially the province, have been downgraded earlier to MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), and operators were able to apply and be granted with special permits,” said Montealto.

In the meantime, Montealto urged passengers to extend their patience as they come up with ways to address the clamor for the resumption of operation of the traditional jeepneys.

“This needs a thorough and careful study. There is a logic behind the hierarchy of PUV deployment, and it pertains to balancing the need for our drivers to have a livelihood, and ensuring health protocols will still be observed,” explained Montealto.

“And remember, we are still under community quarantine. We would like to remind everyone that we have not returned to normal yet even if we will be increasing the capacity of public transportation,” he added. /dcb