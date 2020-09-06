In Daanbantayan town, 11 nabbed for illegal fishing

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For illegally fishing in the waters of Daanbantayan town, 11 fishermen who come from the neighboring Medellin town, were arrested on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

In an advisory, the Municipality of Daanbantayan said that the arrested individuals were using unregistered fishing equipment in violation of Municipal Ordinance No. 98-02.

“Fisheries administrative order also considered unlawful to operate municipal and commercial fishing boats utilizing active gear, such as motorized push net,” the town’s advisory reads.

A joint team consisting of police and Bantay Dagat personnel arrested the fishermen while they were in the waters of Barangay Agujo.

Photos below are courtesy of the Municipality of Daanbantayan.