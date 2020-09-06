In Photos: Cebu City parishes adopt health protocols vs COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Churchgoers are now required to wash or disinfect their hands and undergo temperature check before they will be allowed entry into the different parishes in Cebu City to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Some parishes prepared log books for its visitors while regular disinfection is being done by volunteers, said Councilor Phillip Zafra.

In a Facebook post this Sunday morning, September 6, Zafra said that police, parish security personnel, and even personnel of the city’s PROBE Team provide security to the parishes.

Photos below are courtesy of Phillip Savior Zafra.