In Photos: Cebu City parishes adopt health protocols vs COVID-19

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | September 06,2020 - 11:31 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Churchgoers are now required to wash or disinfect their hands and undergo temperature check before they will be allowed entry into the different parishes in Cebu City to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Some parishes prepared log books for its visitors while regular disinfection is being done by volunteers, said Councilor Phillip Zafra.

In a Facebook post this Sunday morning, September 6, Zafra said that police, parish security personnel, and even personnel of the city’s PROBE Team provide security to the parishes.

Photos below are courtesy of Phillip Savior Zafra.

Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral

Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño

Sto. Rosario Parish

San Lorenzo Ruiz Parish, Tisa

Sto. Tomas de Villanueva parish, Poblacion Pardo

San Roque Parish, Mambaling

