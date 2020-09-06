Cash aid distribution to elderly may take 20 days – Cebu City gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government started on Saturday, September 5, the house-to-house distribution of cash aid to senior citizens.

City officials said the distribution will likely last up to 20 days.

“Molanat og 20 ka adlaw ang pag house to house sa mga tinugyanan sa City Government sa ayuda alang sa mga senior citizens,” the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said in an advisory.

(The house-to-house distribution of the financial assistance for senior citizens will take up to 20 days.)

Elderlies in Cebu City are expected to receive P3, 000 each from the city government for their cash aid for the months of June, July, and August at P1, 000 per month.

Mayor Edgardo Labella earlier directed that the distribution should be done house-to-house even if the city was already placed under the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

This is to prevent senior citizens from contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The city government also mobilized personnel coming from other City Hall departments to assist the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), the bureau in charge for the distribution. / dcb