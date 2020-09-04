Distribution of financial aid of senior citizens in Cebu City strictly house-to-house

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distribution of the financial assistance for senior citizens in Cebu City will be strictly house-to-house as Mayor Edgardo Labella issued an executive order detailing the implementation of the distribution.

In Executive Order (EO) No. 90, Labella has mandated that no distribution will be held at the Cebu City Hall for the duration of the house-to-house distribution period starting September 5, 2020.

The senior citizens will wait in their respective homes for the barangay officials or the city personnel to hand over the cash assistance to them.

Similar to the past distribution, the senior citizen must post his/her name, senior citizen identification card (ID) number, sitio and barangay of residence on bond paper in a visible area outside the house.

This is for the faster tracing of the disbursers who will be going around the sitios.

The senior citizen must wear a face mask, prepare a ballpen, and his/her senior citizen ID. The senior citizen will sign the payroll documents and will have his/her picture taken for documentary purposes.

If the senior citizen fails to receive the financial assistance within the 20-day distribution period, an authorized person may claim the financial assistance at the barangay hall to be assisted by the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) focal person.

The authorized person must bring a photocopy of the senior citizen’s ID, an authorization letter, the latest photo of the senior citizen with a current calendar, and a photocopy of the authorized person’s ID.

For the families of senior citizens who died within the months of June, July, and August, they will not receive the financial assistance during the house-to-house distribution.

Instead, another schedule will be set up for them for the release of the financial assistance due to the deceased as they need to comply with additional requirements such as death certificates.

The senior citizens should receive P3,000 financial assistance for the months of June, July, and August.

The mayor urged the senior citizens to disinfect after the distribution process to prevent contracting the coronavirus. /dbs