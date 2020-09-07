Lapu-Lapu police on alert for non-residents swimming in city’s public beaches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) will be monitoring beaches to make sure that they only cater to residents of Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, chief of LLCPO, told reporters on Monday, September 7, 2020, that policemen will be strict in securing public beaches since they expect an influx of beachgoers now that Lapu-Lapu City is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“This is our challenge because we know people from neighboring towns and cities will be coming since Lapu-Lapu is known for its public beaches,” Baja said.

Since being downgraded to MGCQ, some establishments have already reopened, including some tourism sites. However, public beaches are strictly for residents of Lapu-Lapu City as of the moment while the COVID-19 situation hasn’t been totally solved yet.

Although swimming in beaches is already allowed for residents, Baja still reminded the public about health protocols needed to be followed when going out.

These include the wearing of face masks, complying with social distancing measures, and the need to always bring quarantine passes when in public places. Those who are 60 years old above and 21 years old below are still urged to stay at their homes.

“Remember that quarantine passes are still needed and based on the IATF guidelines while those who are 60 and up, and 21 below aren’t advised to be out,” said Baja. /bmjo