How to make Waterfront’s Sardine Fish Cake

Canned sardines are a staple in every Filipino household. Not only because they’re affordable, but sardines are also delicious, healthy, and shelf-stable.

That’s why as we navigate through the unprecedented times, most people are now buying and storing more canned sardines than usual.

It’s good that the pantry is well-stocked but the problem now lies on how one can cook sardines aside from its usual preparation.

Banquet Executive Sous Chef Bobet of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino shares with us an innovative and easy-to-make recipe from this common canned food that will put a different spin on your sardine fix.

Sardine Fish Cake is the perfect recipe that you need to add to your collection. It’s healthy, tasty, and can be served as an appetizer or a main course.

These are the ingredients for Sardine Fish Cake:

Fish cake mixture:

Canned sardines (100g)

Calamansi juice (5 ml)

Boiled potato (250g)

Mayonnaise (30g)

Mustard (15g)

Spring onion (10g)

Chili flakes (2g)

Salt and pepper

Red & green bell peppers (15g)

Breading Mix:

All- purpose flour (250g)

Whole egg (2 pcs)

Bread crumbs (300g)

Cooking oil (500 ml)

Chili Mayo Dip:

Mayonnaise (250g)

Chili sause (30 ml)

Spring onion (5g)

Here are the instructions on how to make Sardine Fish Cake:

For the Fish Cake Mixture

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, put in 4 pieces of canned sardines.

Step 2: Mash sardines lightly and add calamansi juice after.

Step 3: Next, grate boiled potato and add it in the mixing bowl. The grated potato will bind the ingredients of the dish.

Step 4: Add mayo, mustard, and chili flakes.

Step: 5: Add in salt and pepper

Step 6: Chop spring onions, green, and red bell peppers. Add in the mixing bowl shortly after.

Step 7: Mix ingredients well with a spoon.

Step 8: Set aside mixture to chill for about 30 minutes to 1 hour.

For the Breading Mix:

In three separate plates/containers, prepare flour, whisked egg, and bread crumbs.

Assemble it:

Step 1: Scoop mixture using a spoon, form it into a ball and flatten it like a medallion.

Step 2: Drench the patty into the flour.

Step 3: Dip into the whisked egg mixture.

Step 4: Coat it with bread crumbs and repeat process for all fish cake patties.

Fry it:

Heat oil and cook fish cake for 4-5 minutes per side. Make sure to flip patty once side turns golden brown. Once cooked, take it out and put on paper napkins to remove excess oil.

For the Dip:

To make the dip, mix two tablespoons of mayonnaise and siracha or chili sauce. Add in chopped spring onions for extra crunch and flavor.

Lastly, plate the dish to your liking and you’re done.

Check out Waterfront’s step-by-step guide and video tutorial for this delicious and easy-to-cook canned sardine recipe.