Man from Boljoon, Cebu gives famous John Denver song a Bisaya twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What do you do when you miss home?

You reminisce and scan through old photos through your phone, right?

But this Boljoon-native went the extra mile and made his own rendition of the famous John Denver song “Take me Home, Country Roads” to express how he misses going home to this southern town of Cebu.

Arcel Villamor, who is 32 years old, used his talent in music to create a Bisaya version of the famous 1971 country song, which he entitled “Libaong.”

Villamor, who is currently here in Cebu City, got a little help from his batchmate and friend, lawyer Jessrey Estella, with the words for “Libaong.”

“It inspires us both, especially with the crisis we’re facing right now. We can’t go to Boljoon for a while because of the restriction from our government and also to protect our families there, we might transmit the virus to them,” he said.

He recorded and uploaded the video on his Facebook account last Friday, September 5, 2020.

Many were able to relate with the song, even those not from Boljoon.

The tune, the words, and the feels of the song would really make you want to go home to the province and away from the hustle and bustle from the city.

Watch it here:

Libaong WATCH: Missing the province life? Let this “Country Road” rendition of Boljoanon Arcel Villamor take you back to the life in the province. VIllamor calls this rendition “Libaong.” He said his friends, Jessrey Estella Tiglamdag Jessrey Nasalaag, helped him compose the song. Pagkanindot gyud sa kinabuhi sa probinsya, uyon ba ka? | Video courtesy of Arcel Villamor via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, September 6, 2020

/bmjo