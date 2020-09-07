DOH-7: Central Visayas flattens COVID-19 curve

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Monday, September 7, 2020, reported that the region has already flattened the coronavirus curve.

“We’re seeing good (results) in our numbers. And these showed that we have flattened the curve,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of DOH-7.

In a virtual press conference, Loreche told reporters that recent statistics on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Central Visayas were promising.

Loreche was referring not only to the number of newly infected COVID-19 patients and recoveries but also to critical care utilization rates in hospitals.

According to the DOH-7 official, utilization rates in hospitals across Central Visayas have further dropped to 19 percent as of September 6, 2020.

“Our critical care utilization rates should always be correlative with the new cases we record each day. And both (sets of) numbers showed that we are on the right path,” explained Loreche.

Amid the ‘positive development’, health officials, however, urged the public to continue practicing health protocols such as wearing face masks and face shields, practicing physical distancing, and handwashing frequently.

“Just because we have flattened the curve does not mean we can return to the normal lives we had previously. This is the new normal, and by new normal we mean by doing the minimum health standards,” Loreche said.

DOH-7’s latest COVID-19 bulletin showed that Central Visayas, as of September 6, documented a total of 19,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of this number, 16, 217 have already recovered while 1,139 have passed away. This meant that the region’s number of active COVID-19 cases is at 1,976.

Active cases pertain to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cebu province

Cebu City, previously tagged as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Central Visayas, only had 351 active cases as of September 6. Its total confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 9,688 while mortalities at 658.

While the city’s numbers were improving, Loreche expressed alarm on the figures from Cebu province whose number of active COVID-19 cases surpassed those from its capital.

Recent statistics from DOH-7 showed that Cebu province still has 861 active cases as of Sunday, September 6.

DOH-7 also logged 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday but half of this number came from various towns and cities belonging to the province.

“One of the things we really need to watch out for is (the situation) in Cebu province. As of the moment, we are still monitoring it closely so that we can (come up with plans to) help the province the same we have helped here in the cities of Metro Cebu,” added Loreche.

Cebu province has documented a total of 4,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 3,585 recoveries and 294 deaths. /bmjo