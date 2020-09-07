Little things that helped us get by during this pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Being away from our family and friends for months can take a toll on us.

Yes, it can and it did. We just may have not noticed it because we were too blinded or busy.

The new normal may not be that good as the normal we were used to, but we still have a lot of things to be thankful about despite the challenges brought about by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Here are some things that helped us get by during this pandemic.

Random “kumusta” messages

Don’t you just like receiving “checking-up-on-you” messages from friends or family? Doesn’t it feel great when sometimes, these messages come at the right time when you feel like you are just done with the day.

“Kumusta naka? Laban diha!”

Video call chikahan

Yes!! Even though every face is a little bit pixelated, it is the familiar voices and the laughs we all want to hear. Random chitchats just like how we do “catch-ups” at the bar or the coffee shops helped a lot.

Online game nights

You’ll be surprised on how this game night can turn out. There are a lot of games online you can play with your friends and family that would really turn your boring nights to a fun one!

Hint: Try online pictionary with fam! Online drawings are hilarious!

Cute “ayuda” packages

No matter how small, our heart just flutters when we receive gifts from people close to us. From a simple cookie to a dinner meal or grocery items from our families around the city, it just brightens up our day.

Newfound hobby

May it be a new exercise workout or turning into a plantito or plantita, this made our whole quarantine life a little less stressful. Trying out new recipes and looking at our progress makes us proud of ourselves.

These little things played a big part in keeping our minds calm and happy during this pandemic. This just goes to show that little things do matter. /bmjo