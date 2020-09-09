ARTHALAND leads donation drives for frontliners in Cebu

ARTHALAND Corporation, the internationally recognized real estate developer of the country’s largest eco-friendly single-tower office development, has recently held the country’s first virtual structural topping off ceremony of Cebu Exchange, on track as scheduled, despite the pandemic.

As part of ARTHALAND’s promise to build sustainable legacies through collaboration, the company has also spearheaded donation drives to support medical health workers and frontliners that take part in assuring the safety of the community during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Together with Bayanihan Cebu, a private sector-led information drive that helps bridge donations from different groups, ARTHALAND contributed towards funding the IEC Field Center located in the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Convention Center along Pope John Paul II Avenue. The center accommodates around 200 patients exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms.

In August of this year, ARTHALAND donated 2,000 RT-PCR test kits in Cebu City in a turnover attended by City Health Department’s Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, Office of the Cebu City Mayor’s Chief of Staff Atty. Mary Rose Lubino, Department of Health Central Visayas’ Chief Pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, and from the Emergency Operations Center, Dr. Michelle Linsalata.

The 2,000 test kits were delivered to the Department of Health office for distribution and assignment. Personal protective equipment (PPE) sets were also donated and distributed to public hospitals.

Through their “A Legacy of Sharing: Call for Donation” drive, ARTHALAND was able to raise funds and gather donations for partner beneficiaries.

For more information about ARTHALAND's donation drives and assistance efforts for medical front liners during the pandemic, checkout https://www.arthaland.com/in-the-know/legacy-sharing-call-donations

Advertorial