Solid friendship makes seven people co-founders of Cebu’s newest milk tea craze

Did you know that some of the world’s most established brands were founded by powerful partnerships between friends?

And although some people may not agree because of shared control, starting a business with your pals can create successful business plans. After all, two heads are better than one. What more if there are seven?

Take for example this group of high school and college buddies from Cebu who eventually became the founders of a milk tea business called Happy Brew PH.

The seven are Patrick Laput, 28; Fane Empenio, 27; Joshua Abenion, 27; Paulo Seville, 27; Carlo Cabrera, 27; Ariel Migallen, 28; and Richard Kent Daria, 28.

This group of friends used to enjoy having conversations over beer while catching up. Little did they know that these random happy get-togethers would lead them to “brew” an idea they all dreamed as young professionals.

The seven friends eventually worked to realize this dream. So after several individual and group travels within Asian countries, they all saw the potential in the milk tea industry.

Fast forward to many seminars, workshops and trainings, they all finally decided to put up their milk tea business.

Happy Brew PH was born in October of 2019 as one of the latest milk tea game changers in Cebu. It was named after the group’s goal to share happiness in a cup of boba tea and other delicious mixes and drinks.

Like any other business ventures, the group started small, occupying a store space along Barangay Tisa in Cebu City.

And as Happy Brew PH celebrates its first anniversary in 2020, it continues to share the happiness of its products to many Cebuanos with more branches to visit and order from.

From three branches located at Tisa in Cebu City, Centro and Guizo in Mandaue City, Happy Brew PH will soon be opening five more branches at the University of San Carlos main, Quiot, Pardo, Cebu Institute of Technology in Cebu City, Basak, Canduman in Mandaue City, and in Tabunok, Talisay City.

Happy Brew PH offers the Ultimate Happy Brew experience with their premium line of flavors, boasting of their Cheese Creations and Signature Brews.

With the new normal, customers can order via Grab Food and foodpanda.

Happy Brew PH also offers government mandated discounts for PWD and Senior Citizens and give special discounts to our front liners.

Stay up to date with their latest promos and discounts by following Happy Brew Ph on facebook or instagram at @happy.brewph.

