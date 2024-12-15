A Festive Feast at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

As the holiday season approaches, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu invites guests to indulge in a culinary journey at Cafe Marco.

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu extends a warm invitation to all to experience the magic of the holiday season. With its stunning ambiance, impeccable service, and delectable cuisine, the hotel is the perfect place to celebrate with loved ones.

This year, the hotel’s renowned buffet restaurant is offering a delectable array of festive dishes, from classic favorites to innovative creations.

A Holiday Buffet Extravaganza

From December 1st to 23rd and December 26th to 30th, Cafe Marco will be open for lunch and dinner, offering a sumptuous buffet spread. Guests can savor a wide range of culinary delights, including:

Asian Delights: A medley of flavors from across the continent, featuring dishes like aromatic curries, fresh sushi, and savory stir-fries.

Western Classics: Traditional favorites such as roasted turkey, glazed ham, and tender prime rib, complemented by a selection of seasonal vegetables and decadent desserts.

A Christmas to Remember

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu promise to be truly unforgettable. The hotel will host special holiday buffets featuring:

Christmas Eve: A festive feast with a wide range of delectable dishes, including seafood specialties, roasted meats, and holiday desserts.

Christmas Day: A grand buffet featuring a lavish spread of international cuisine, including traditional Christmas fare and local delicacies.

Holiday Buffet Rates:

December 1-23 & 26-30: Lunch: Php 1,688 | Dinner: Php 1,988

December 24 (Christmas Eve): Lunch: Php 1,888 | Dinner: Php 2,988

December 25 (Christmas Day): Lunch & Dinner: Php 2,988

The Christmas Store

For those who prefer to celebrate the holidays at home, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Christmas Store offers a variety of festive treats, including:

Gourmet Cakes: A selection of decadent cakes, perfect for any occasion.

Holiday Cookies: A variety of festive cookies, ideal for gifting or enjoying with family and friends.

Bread and Pastries: Freshly baked bread and pastries, perfect for a holiday breakfast or afternoon tea.

A Warm Invitation

Make your reservations today and create unforgettable holiday memories! Call +63 919 083 6768 or email [email protected].