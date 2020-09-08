Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s DriveBuy let’s you pick up your shopping needs without leaving your car

As the city starts to slowly open its doors again, many are still hesitant to leave their homes. Establishments have undertaken measures to ensure safe and regularly sanitized spaces for their customers while also offering alternatives that will further give a sense of security.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc in Cebu I.T. Park offers convenient shopping through DriveBuy. The curbside pick-up station located along F. Padriga St. near Starbucks Reserve makes receiving items safe and worry-free, without having to leave your car.

From work-from-home tools, gadgets for online classes, food and drinks or celebratory essentials, here are some merchants that offer DriveBuy:

REFRESHING DRINKS

Keep yourself hydrated while at work or in online class with these revitalizing drinks. Quench your thirst with 100% naturally brewed tea with no artificial additives, call Island Tea Co. at 0977.688.799 to order. If you are craving soft serve milk teas and yakult teas, Koala Tea serves the creamiest of them all, order your cup at 0919.901.2041. Inject some sugar in your system to fuel your day with Merry Mango, a twist to your all-time favorite Filipino dessert, call 0999.507.0534 for a hefty serving. For an invigorating drink, order a cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice at The Lemon Co., call 0923.231.1088 to purchase. Keep your day refreshing with Yi Fang’s traditional fruit and milk teas. Get extra pearls to perk up your day! To order, call (032) 414.1523 or 0916.702.8846.

COFFEE FIX

Catching up on deadlines with a fast-paced schedule calls for a caffeine boost. Make sure to make your mornings more productive with coffee.

Classic Cebuano brews and local beans are best at Bo’s Coffee, call (032) 326.8246 to enjoy your cup of joe. Caramel Macchiato on ice, venti, two pumps of syrup and a shot of espresso? Customize your drink the way you want it with Starbucks Reserve, call them at (032) 272.8606 for your orders.

FOOD CRAVINGS

Feast on your dish of choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner by ordering from these selected Ayala Malls Central Bloc Merchants

Mornings are best enjoyed with power breakfasts. Call Jianbing at 0917.555.2278 for a scrumptious serving of breakfast crepes. Get your all-time Filipino favorites for lunch with Gerry’s Grill order at 0919.086.0268 for your sisig and sinigang fix. Your appetite for chicken will surely be satisfied with Wingers Unlimited, contact them at 0995.124.0934 to enjoy a delectable dinner.

SWEET TREATS AND CELEBRATIONS

Craving for good waffles? Treat yourself to the sweet and savory selection from Danidoo at 0917.658.8875 or indulge in the famous egg waffles of Eggettes Master at 0945.319.6890. To bring back childhood memories, contact Dunkin Donuts at 0916.599.7225 for a variety of donuts and munchkins. For homemade goods, Inglorious Cookies makes sweet, chunky, and chocolatey guilt-free, gourmet cookies without the preservatives. Contact them at 0917.328.9715. Celebrations are never complete without a cake. Satisfy your sweet tooth at Leona’s Cakes & Pastries, call them at 0933.471.7898. To create your own party at home, don’t let the quarantine limit your imagination, bring to life celebrations at home with Hannah’s Cake Decors & Party Needs. Place your orders at (032) 410.2879.

SELF CARE and ESSENTIALS

This year brings new meaning to self-love. Indulge yourself with quality self-care products to boost your spirit. Get all-natural products for that healthy inside and out glow at Yves Rocher. Start your self-love journey today, call 0977.456.2911 to place orders.

WORK and SCHOOL ESSENTIALS

Don’t get left behind with the latest! Check out these work and school essentials.

From desktop computers, laptops, webcams and speakers, Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s stores have the right tools to set up your desk. Upgrade your space with Interpace Computer Systems and call them at (032) 326.7761. For gadgets and mobile gaming, contact JV Shop n Shop call (032) 479.4125 to check out their available items. Gear up on the latest innovative items with Urbanize. Contact (032) 479.4119 and allow them to make life easier for you with their exceptional products.

DriveBuy allows you to enjoy your favorite meals, indulge in your go-to drinks, give in to retail therapy, and do all your basic essentials run from home with ease and comfort in mind.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc is open daily from 10:00 AM-08:00 PM.

For a full list of merchant and service options open at Ayala Malls Central Bloc, updated daily, go to: https://bit.ly/AMCBGuideToOpenStores. For more information, follow Ayala Malls Central Bloc on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AyalaMallsCentralBloc/, @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Instagram, and join the Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ayalamallscebuviber.

ADVERTORIAL