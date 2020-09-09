Ferro to remain as PRO-7 chief ‘until further notice’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro will remain as the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) until further notice.

In an interview Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, Ferro said he was told to remain as director of PRO-7 by Philippine National Police chief General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan via a phone call on Tuesday night, September 8.

“I was informed by our chief PNP that I stay put here in PRO-7 and wait for further instructions. There will be no turnover yet,” said Ferro.

Ferro was supposed to be reassigned to Southern Luzon after an order for his transfer was released on Tuesday. He was to sit as the Directorate for Integrated Police Operation.

Police Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo, a former member of the Anti-kidnapping Group of the police, was named to replace him as PRO-7 director.

Although Ferro did not disclose any specific reason for the latest development, he shared to members of the media some guidelines given to them by the PNP which may explain the decision of General Cascolan.

He said officers who will be ordered to be transferred are those who usually have already served a specific position for a year or so.

In Ferro’s case, he has only been regional director of PRO-7 for seven months.

Ferro admitted he was happy that he is still able to continue his work here, although he knows there’s a lot needed to be done especially in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

He continues to urge Cebuanos to stay vigilant even with the low number of cases being recorded every day. /bmjo

