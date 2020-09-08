Former PRO-7 chief Ferro reassigned to Southern Luzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, the former director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), will be reassigned to Southern Luzon where he will sit as the Directorate for Integrated Police Operation.

An order for his transfer was released on Tuesday, September, 8, 2020. It will be effective on Wednesday, September 9.

“It’s normal that there are changes in assignments. There is a new commander, usually there is a reshuffle,” Ferro said of the development. “As a soldier I always follow orders.”

Taking over Ferro’s position as PRO-7 chief is Police Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo, a former member of the Anti-kidnapping Group of the police.

Ferro served close to seven months as PRO-7 chief. He was assigned to Central Visayas in February 2020.

According to Ferro, his stint as the PRO-7 chief was a “rewarding job” after he experienced different situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am happy that we are able to somehow come up with a manageable level [with regards to the] pandemic. I am happy that I was able to help Cebuanos in coming up with better response to stop or limit the transmission in the different barangays and all other parts of Central Visayas,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that he is hoping the next regional director will be able to continue some programs he has started.

“The dedication, sincere brotherhood and camaraderie that I have seen from the Amigo cops here in Central Visayas — I really want to serve them and treasure them,” said Ferro.

Before leaving his post, Ferro said he only has one wish and that would be the recovery of the remaining four COVID-19 positive policemen. /bmjo