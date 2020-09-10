Metro Cebu to have damp weather throughout Sept. 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos heading out of their homes are advised to bring their umbrellas and raincoats on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

This after the state weather bureau in Mactan announced that Metro Cebu will be experiencing damp weather throughout the day.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said this is the result of a prevailing Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“Metro Cebu will have thunderstorms with occasional light to moderate rains that will likely last in the evening due to ITCZ,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist from Pagasa-Mactan.

Aguirre also said that while most parts of Cebu island have reported fair weather early Thursday morning, however, chances of rain in these areas will get higher as the day progresses.

“Around this afternoon, rains are also expected in other parts of Cebu,” he explained. /bmjo