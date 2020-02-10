Umbrellas up! Pagasa-Mactan says rains in Metro Cebu to last the whole day

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebuanos are advised to bring their umbrellas and raincoats if they are heading out today, Monday, February 10, 2020.

The Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan) said Metro Cebu and several portions of Central Cebu will experience light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy ones, throughout the day.

As a result, the state’s weather bureau raised the yellow rainfall alert at 7:13 a.m. Monday.

Pagasa-Mactan said this is due to the presence of amihan or the northeast monsoon.

“This is due to the surge of amihan or the northeast monsoon which is affecting the whole Visayas. And it happens that the concentration of rains brought about by the amihan covered Central Cebu, including Metro Cebu and northern portion of Bohol,” said Nedz Saletrero – Deflin, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

Pagasa-Mactan also advised small sea vessels, such as motor bancas, not to sail since the rains being experienced today is accompanied with strong winds – a characteristic attributed to amihan.

Saletrero – Delfin also said there are chances of occasional heavy rainfall to occur, especially between the morning and afternoon.

The meteorologist said the rains will likely subside in the evening, however, isolated rain showers and light rains will stretch throughout Valentine’s Week.

“We can expect slight weather improvement starting tonight which will last up to tomorrow (Tuesday, February 11). Based on our five-day outlook, there will be rains for the whole week but it will be lighter rain showers compared to what we experienced today,” Saletrero-Delfin said. /bmjo