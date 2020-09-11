IN PHOTOS: Badian’s canyoneering officially reopens

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The municipality of Badian in southwestern Cebu has officially reopened its canyoneering activities last Thursday, September 10.

“After five months, canyoneering in Badian, southwestern Cebu is officially open,” reads a statement from Michelle Joy Padayhag, former CDN Digital correspondent and stakeholder of Association of Kawasan Canyoneering Operators in Badian (AKCOB).

Badian, according to Padayhag, also welcomed three foreigners as their first visitors as they resumed canyoneering operations on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Canyoneering in Badian, a third-class municipality located 103 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, was temporarily closed for around five months due to threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The provincial government last August 31 gave the go-signal for operators to reopen their enterprises, which were subjected to ‘new normal policies’.

READ MORE: Badian has yet to accept canyoneering guests

These included having a centralized tourist registration area, and limiting the number of guests up to a maximum of five people only.

See more photos below from AKCOB:

/bmjo