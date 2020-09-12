Mayor Perales orders granular lockdown in 2 sitios in Brgy DAS, Toledo City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two sitios in Barangay Don Andres Soriano (DAS), Toledo City were placed under granular lockdown starting on Friday, September 11, because of the number of coronavirus disease cases there.

“The Mayor has directed the PNP, City Health and the Barangay Council to secure the areas for [the] 14-days lockdown,” said an advisory that was posted on the city’s Facebook page late night on Friday.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, the City Health Department (CHD) reported 12 active cases in the barangay. DAS has recorded a total of 66 of the city’s 234 confirmed cases of the infection.

The city’s COVID-19 Task Force that is chaired by Mayor Marjorie Perales passed resolution no. 23 during a meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 10, to adopt CHD’s recommendations to place sitios Dagusa and Bagong Buhay under granular lockdown from Sept. 11 to 25.

“The approval of the Toledo City IATF shall be subject to the ratification and the pronouncement of the Regional IATF,” the resolution reads.