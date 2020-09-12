Talisay City logs 20 new COVID cases on Sept. 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City government reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Thursday, September 10, the highest number that the city recorded this month.

In a late-night post on Friday, Sept. 11, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the cases were identified from the result of swab samples taken from Sept. 6 to 10.

“This is due to our extensive contact tracing. When an individual is positive we then test his contacts so that they will be isolated from the community,” the PIO said.

With the addition, Talisay’s active cases slightly increased to 46 while its recoveries are now at 772 with four more on Thursday. The city’s recovery rate is now at 84.6 percent of its total confirmed cases of 912 while the death toll remains at 87 or 9.5 percent.

The city’s new cases are from Barangays Dumlog, San Isidro, San Roque, Lawaan I, Biasong, and Lagtang.

Of the 20 new cases, 17 were close contacts of previous cases. Six of these are from Barangay Biasaing, five from Lawaan 1, three from San Isidro, two from Dumlog, and one from San Roque.

The three other patients who got their infection from outside sources include a 35-year-old male resident of Barangay San Roque, who was swabbed last September 6, as a company protocol. The two from Barangay Lagtang who were swabbed last September 8 after they experienced malaise.

PIO said that eight of the 20 new cases exhibited influenza-like symptoms. / dcb