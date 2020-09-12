MCPO back to normal operations after sick cops recover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is now back in full force after the two remaining ailing policemen have recovered from the virus.

This means all the police stations and offices at the police headquarters are back on their normal operations.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, told CDN Digital that with all the policemen healthy and back at work starting Friday, September 11, the MCPO also opened their offices again to the public.

“Pwede nami mo accept visitors amoa na lang gi maintain ang minimum health standard para dili kaayo daghan ang makasulod,” said Abella.

(We can accept visitors now but we have to maintain the minimum health standard so that there would only be a few person who can enter the office.)

In previous reports, MCPO offices and some stations went on lockdown while others stopped accepting visitors after several of its personnel and arrested personalities were infected by the virus.

Abella said that now that all the 32 personnel, who acquired the virus were able to recover, they were again utilizing all their forces as they go back to their normal operations with the new normal measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some of these new normal measures included police personnel assigned on desks outside main offices to serve as receiving areas for those who have errands in the office or stations.

Abella said that before individuals would be allowed to get inside the offices, they would first have to ask if their errand was necessary or an emergency.

Abella said this was their way to control those who would come in and out of the offices and which is the best way to practice physical distancing.

“Kung emergency pwede sila makasulod deretso sa opisina or ang ilahang gi-adto ang mo gawas,” said Abella.

(If there is an emergency, they can directly enter the office or go to their respective offices where they want to go and then leave after their business is done.)/dbs