MCPO has 25 remaining COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has now 25 policemen, who are active cases after they tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This, after three policemen assigned in Police Station 5, recovered from the virus last week.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, MCPO chief, told CDN Digital in an interview that the three policemen were now in their homes and would have one more week off before they would go back to their duties.

Of the remaining 25 positive personnel, 20 are in the isolation center undergoing the recovery program of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), two others are in the hospital while the other three are under isolation in their homes.

With the recovery of the three personnel, Abella said that he also lifted the lockdown of Police Station 5 last July 8, after enforcing it for almost a month.

The three policemen were those, who tested positive of the virus after June 11 when all 11 policemen underwent swab testing after a detainee of the station tested positive of the virus.

As Station 5 goes back to full operations, Abella said he directed all the station commanders to strictly follow health protocols and conduct decontamination of documents weekly as well as disinfection at least twice a week.

“I asked them to maintain cleanliness at all times,” said Abella.

Meanwhile, Abella said that they continued to conduct patrol and checkpoints around the city to make sure that the public complied with the health protocols.

Abella said he had one and repeating reminder to the public — to stay in their homes if they had no important things to do outside their homes.

“Kung walay purpose mogawas better stay at home. Ang ato lang to lessen atoang contacts sa mga tawo,” said Abella.

(If they do not have an important reason to go outside, then they better stay home. What we want to do is to lessen contacts between people.)/dbs