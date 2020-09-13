Toledo City death count now at 16

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Toledo City deaths that are related to the coronavirus disease now totals to 16 with the addition of one more, CC241 from Barangay Matab-ang, on Saturday, September 12.

One more active case was also reported in the city on the same day but its total count dropped to 40 after the city logged three new recoveries on the same day.

Data from the City Health Department show that Toledo now has a total of 242 confirmed cases and 186 recoveries.

Its new recoveries are patients CC204 from Barangay Sangi and CC200 and 241 who are both from Barangay Cabitoonan.

Barangay DAS continues to have the most number of active cases with 12.

