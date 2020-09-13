3 nabbed in Tagbilaran City buy-bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Law enforcers arrested three individuals from Barangay Ubujan in Tagbilaran City for the possession of 20 grams of suspected shabu worth P136, 000 during a buy-bust operation late night on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Arrested were King John Fuderanan Tomo, 26; Ricky Angam Labor, 32; and Jeffrey Barimbao Balatero, 43.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Bohol province, the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), and the Tagbilaran City Police Station confiscated four transparent sachets believed to contain shabu and drug paraphernalia during the buy-bust operation at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being prepared for filing against the three arrested individuals, PDEA-7 said.

Photos below are courtesy of PDEA Regional Office VII: