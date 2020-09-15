7 of 10 new COVID cases in Bohol province are LSIs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol province logged 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday, September 14, according to a report by the Bohol Provincial PCR laboratory.

Seven of the 10 cases are locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who recently returned to their hometowns. Four are residents of Candijay while one each is from Dimiao, Calape, and Loboc towns.

Governor Arthur Yap said that the three other new cases involve residents of San Miguel, Talibon, and Carmen towns.

“Ang nagpositibo nga taga Carmen ug San Miguel, walay travel history, dili LSI o OFW,” Yap said in an advisory that was posted Monday night on the official Facebook page of the Provincial Government of Bohol.

(The positive cases in Carmen and San Miguel did not have any travel history, they are not also LSI or OFW.)

Yap said that the new COVID case in Talibon was detected following the conduct of contact tracing.

“Ang tanang pasyente nga nagpositibo, gi-isolate na sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka Isolation centers,” he said.

(All of the COVID-positive patients were already isolated at their [town’s] respective isolation centers.)

Yap said that he already coordinated with the mayors of the concerned local government units to ask them to coordinate with health officials and the police to immediately trace the close contacts of the 10 patients.

With their addition, the town’s COVID cases now total to 38. The province also logged 221 recoveries and eight deaths.