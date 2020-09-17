PDEA-7 warns of impostor agents-cum-robbers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) warned the public of a new modus-operandi that uses the agency’s name.

Levi Ortiz, director of PDEA – 7, confirmed on Thursday, September 17, that they recently received complaints from private citizens of imposter agents-turned-robbers.

Ortiz said unscrupulous individuals disguise themselves as agents from PDEA -7 to unsuspecting victims and take them somewhere secluded to forcibly take away their valuables.

“Just this dawn, we received another complaint. We got the plate number of the suspect pretending to be an agent of PDEA, and we’re still getting further details,” said Ortiz in Cebuano.

The PDEA-7 top official, in turn, said the public should immediately report to authorities if they suspect someone was pretending to be an anti-narcotics agent.

He said that legitimate PDEA officers, although advised not to wear uniform during authorized operations, should be able to present IDs and their badges.

“If you encounter individuals claiming to be PDEA agents conducting an anti-illegal drug operation, always ask for their PDEA ID and PDEA badge,” said Ortiz.

“Also ask for a representative from the media and an elected official. All PDEA anti-illegal drug operations include the conduct of inventory of evidence seized, which is witnessed by a member of the media and any elected official, pursuant to RA 9165,” he added.

In the meantime, Ortiz said they were now investigating these reports. / ###

RELATED STORY: PDEA-7: Hard work pays off with 17 kilos of shabu seized in 2 months in Cebu