Close to P1M shabu seized from 19-year-old suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Cebu have confiscated close to P1 million worth of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu, from a 19-year-old suspect.

An official report from the Mambaling Police Station in Cebu City showed that they arrested Cristian Aniñon, 19, last Wednesday, September 16 in a buy-bust operation.

Police said Aniñon, a resident of Sitio Puntod in Barangay Mambaling, was considered a high-valued target or a suspected drug peddler.

Confiscated from Aniñon were a total of 11 plastic packs of various sizes which contained white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The confiscated drugs weighed a total of 143 grams with a street value of P972,400, police said.

Aniñon is currently detained in Mambaling Police Station pending formal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165). /dbs

RELATED STORY: In Talisay City, Weekend buy-busts yield 10 drug suspects, P400K worth of shabu