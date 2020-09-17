Road to mountain barangays in Talisay City off-limits to sightseers until Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City government has temporarily closed Barangays Jaclupan, Campo 4, and Manipis to bikers, joggers, sightseers, and mobile vendors starting today, September 17, 2020, until Sunday, September 20, 2020, due to bad weather conditions.

The Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) has recommended that people avoid taking the road leading to these three barangays because the continuous rains brought by a strengthened southwest monsoon that is expected to last until the weekend.

Read: Weather over Metro Cebu to improve heading to weekend — Pagasa

“Due to heavy rains felt in Metro Cebu for the past few days and with the recommendation of the City Disaster team, we have decided to temporarily prohibit bikers, joggers, sightseers and even mobile vendors from using the road leading to Barangays Jaclupan, Camp 4 and Manipis starting today, Sept. 17, until Sunday, Sept. 20, subject to extension if bad weather conditions persist further,” said Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas on his Facebook page.

Motorcycles, private vehicles, and trucks are also urged to be more cautious when passing this road as it can be slippery and prone to accidents especially under heavy downpour.

The Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO) has made the recommendation after several minor landslides have occurred in the area since heavy rains started on September 15, 2020.

No one was reported injured in these minor landslides nor properties were damaged as the landslides occurred along the road.

Gullas also ordered the barangays to monitor landslide-prone areas and prohibit people from going there.

“Rest assured, we will immediately lift the road blockade once the weather normalizes,” said the mayor. /dbs