RDC-7 recommends QR code health forms over paper slips

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) will endorse to the Department of Trade and Industries (DTI) to replace the use of paper slips for the submission of health forms when entering an establishment with a digital QR code instead.

The RDC-7 agreed with the recommendations of the Economic Development Committee (EDC) that digital filling up and submission of forms through a QR code at every entrance of establishment is safer for clients compared to the paper slips where the clients have to use pens to write with when filling-up the form.

In the present, the establishments are required to ask clients or shoppers to fill up a health form containing their name, address, and contact number, as well as their body temperature upon entry.

Many shoppers have complained that it causes a delay in entering the establishments and the pen is used by multiple individuals, a risk amid the pandemic.

Some malls have provided QR code options for those with smartphones to reduce the time spent by shoppers at the entrance.

Others still are employing a thermal scanner stand instead of a handheld thermal scanner for those using the QR codes to make movement inside the establishments faster.

Virgilio Espeleta, the chairperson of the EDC, said that the pen could be a source of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spread as multiple people could use it.

Whereas, a QR code would only require the client to scan the code and fill in the necessary information and submit it online without worries.

“By doing away with the use of pen and paper, it mitigates the risk of contact and reduces the time of customers at the entry of establishments. We are in the age of digital technology, we need the contract tracing to be as efficient as possible,” said Espeleta.

The EDC recommended that the DTI should issue a memorandum circular urging all establishments in all four provinces in the region to do away with the pen and paper.

The RDC-7 approved the recommendations during their third quarterly full council meeting on September 18, 2020, and would be asking the DTI to support their recommendation./dbs