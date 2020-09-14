PRO-7 warns those making a mockery of contact tracing forms: You could be arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police in Central Visayas is warning those who will be caught putting the wrong information on the contact tracing forms in establishments in the region that they may be arrested.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters this on Monday morning, September 14, 2020, that they are allowed to arrest those who will be making a mockery of the forms that are important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“Let me assure atong mga kaigsuonan diri sa Sugbo that those who are making a mockery of our efforts and endangering the lives of other Sugboananons will be met properly by the law,” Ferro said, adding that he will have this issue investigated.

(Let me assure our brothers and sisters here in Cebu that those who are making a mockery of our efforts and endangering the lives of other Cebuanos will be met properly by the law.)

This concern was raised lately after the Cebu City Emergency Operation Center (EOC) had a difficult time tracing the clients of an establishment after the forms were filled with false information, using names of fictional characters like “Bruce Wayne,” “Optimus Prime,” and “Doctor Strange.”

Mayor Edgardo Labella already warned the public that putting false information in these public documents could be punishable by law, especially since the health forms are public documents.

Read: EOC: You may be sued if you don’t fill out your health forms properly

Ferro said that they will be looking into this case and make sure that those who will be found doing such acts will be held liable in the law.

“It is embedded in Republic Act 11 332 in section 9 for non cooperation and if you are filling up a public document, it could be perjury, giving a false statement that is punishable by law. Especially if you are endangering the life of other people. That is a violation of the law,” said Ferro. /bmjo