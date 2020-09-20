IN PHOTOS: Brgy Tinaan two years after the killer landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Massive ground shaking woke residents in two Sitios (sub-villages) in Barangay Tinaan in Naga City shortly before sunrise on September 20, 2018.

The earth from where Sitio Tagaytay once stood swallowed lives, properties, and the dreams of residents there and those coming from the nearby Sitio Sindulan.

A total of 78 people died while 15 disembodied parts were also recovered in the area a few days later.

The killer landslide also damaged at least 50 properties and displaced 8,000 residents.

Two years later, marks left by the disaster have started to become barely visible. Lush vegetation has covered the slope of what was left of the two hectares of eroded soil. Metal fencing with warning signs has also been placed around what was once called the ‘ground zero’ of the 2018 disaster.

While they continue to grieve for their loss, Sitio Sindulan residents said that they are now trying to live normal lives. / dcb

Photos below are courtesy of Multi-media Reporter Morexette Erram: