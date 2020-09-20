Rescued Cebuano seafarers arrive in PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two Filipino seafarers ,who survived and were rescued from a sunken ship off the seas in southern Japan, have returned to the Philippines, the foreign affairs office has reported.

In a tweet published on Saturday, September 19, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Filipino survivors of the ill-fated Gulf Livestock-1 arrived past 6 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The survivors of the tragedy, namely Eduardo Sareno and Jay-Nel Rosales, all hailed from Cebu.

“The two rescued crew members of Gulf Livestock-1 arrived home today after they were rescued from the capsized vessel that was caught in Typhoon Maysak in international waters in the East China Sea. They were received by DFA,” tweeted DFA.

It can be recalled that Japanese Coast Guard rescued Sareno and Rosales early September when the Panamanian-flagged ship capsized as it navigated the waters off southwestern Japan, and got caught in Typhoon Maysak.

The ship was carrying 43 seafarers. Of the number, 39 are from the Philippines, two from Australia, and two from New Zealand.

Sareno and Rosales were transported to the Kagoshima-ken Kenritsu Ooshima Hospital for treatment. Later on, they were transferred to Hotel New Amami while waiting for their repatriation. / with reports from Inquirer.net