More new cases than new recoveries in Cebu; Active cases rise to 1.4K anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of newly detected cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cebu has overtaken the number of new recoveries.

For Sunday, September 20, 2020, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the region, all of which are from Cebu.

The number includes 21 from Cebu province, 14 from Cebu City, 11 from Lapu-Lapu City, and eight from Mandaue City.

The number of additional recoveries logged, meanwhile, was at 19, consisting of 16 patients from Cebu province and three from Cebu City.

New cases vs recoveries

In the last seven days or from September 14 to 20, DOH-7 has reported a total of 604 new cases in Cebu, including those coming from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu.

The day with the highest number of newly reported cases was on Saturday, September 19, with 141 new infections. The lowest was last September 14 with 23 additional cases.

Within the same period, the health department logged only 493 recoveries in the said areas, or a gap of 111 cases compared to the additional cases reported.

Date New Cases Recoveries September 14, 2020 23 100 September 15, 2020 94 90 September 16, 2020 122 120 September 17, 2020 94 60 September 18, 2020 76 77 September 19, 2020 141 27 September 20, 2020 54 19

With the new cases overtaking the additional recoveries reported, the current count of active cases in Cebu has also climbed back to 1,498 as of September 20, or higher by 168 cases compared to the figure on September 14.

From 356 remaining active cases in Cebu City on September 14, the current count hiked to 388. Cebu province’s 538 active cases last week also climbed to 633.

Lapu-Lapu City’s active case count, which was at 187 on September 14 based on DOH-7 data, is now at 242.

Albeit having a different count compared to that of DOH-7, Mandaue City is the only area that has maintained to reduce its active case count from 249 to 235 cases, according to the health department’s data. As of September 20, Mandaue City reported having 188 remaining active cases with a total of 1,946 recoveries.

