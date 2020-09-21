Your dream vacation awaits at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu

Have that much needed fun under the sun – all year round! Enjoy the lowest rate for your next stay at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu with the Forever Summer promo exclusively available at the HSMA’s September Online Sale (SOS).

The Forever Summer promo is at Php2,799 net per night. It is inclusive of accommodation in a Deluxe Room, set breakfast for two (2) persons, discount of 20% on regular buffet rates (full or managed buffet), discount of 10% on a la carte, discount of 10% on transportation services; access to the swimming pool and Fitness Center, and free use of high-speed Wi-Fi around the hotel.

Recently hailed in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu is a cool, clean, and comfy destination perfect be it for business or leisure when in the Queen City of the South. Foodies will love the variety of flavors at Pusô Bistro & Bar or through Room Service. Guests will enjoy keeping fit with a visit to the Fitness Center and conveniently continue do their work at the Business Center.

As a new era of travel unfolds, guests are ensured with a safe stay in every visit through Culture of Clean, the intensified sanitation and cleaning guidelines implemented in all hotels and resorts of Chroma Hospitality. In recognition of the initiative, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu has been given by the World Travel & Tourism Council with the Safe Travels seal of approval.

The Forever Summer voucher is available at the HSMA’s September Online Sale (SOS) from September 15 to 30, 2020 by purchasing on bit.ly/sosquestcebu. Voucher is valid for stays until September 30, 2021.

Voucher is non-convertible to cash or gift certificate and cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions or discounts. Rebooking, cancellation and no-show policies apply.

For inquiries, guests may call (63 32) 402 5999. For online updates, guests may follow @questhotelcebu on Instagram; and facebook.com/cebuquesthotel and on Facebook.

Quest Hotels and Resorts is managed by Chroma Hospitality Inc., a joint partnership between two regional hospitality industry leaders – Filinvest and Archipelago International. It currently runs three hotels namely Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, Quest Plus Conference Center, Clark and Quest Hotel, Tagaytay. Well-known for combining the value of premium budget hotels with unique and inspiring designs, creative hospitality concepts and state-of-the-art technology for travelers seeking a stylish yet comfortable environment. Learn more about Quest Hotels and Resorts in the Philippines at https://questhotelsandresorts.com/