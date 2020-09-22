Those living near Cebu City cemeteries to receive aid from city gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be providing food packs to those living near cemeteries here, whose industries will be affected by the closure of cemeteries on All Souls’ Day, locally known as “Kalag-kalag,” from October 30, 2020 to November 3, 2020.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has listed at least 465 families who will receive 25 kilos of rice and other food aid.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the city government will provide for them because no merchants will be allowed to enter the cemeteries from September 26, 2020 to November 7, 2020.

This will heavily affect the families living near the cemeteries, who make a living from selling food, candles, flowers, and services during the “Kalag-kalag” season.

“We will provide them 25 kilos of rice for each family. The DSWS already identified the beneficiaries who are living in the Carreta and Calamba cemeteries,” Labella said.

It is not yet clear if those offering tomb services like cleaning and painting, and tombstone makers will be allowed inside the cemeteries as the city wishes to study the logistics and the chances of crowding.

Only 30 percent capacity will be allowed for all public and private cemeteries, columbarium, and memorial gardens starting September 26, 2020 to October 29, 2020. The city has yet to decide if the cemetery workers will be exempted from this.

Meanwhile, the mayor remind the public to maintain basic health protocol when going to the cemeteries in the days leading to “Kalag-kalag.”

The police will be stationed at entrances and exits of major cemeteries in the city. There are 15 public cemeteries and 11 private memorial gardens here.

The police will ensure that the cemeteries will comply with the basic health protocols of wearing masks and face shields, maintaining social distancing, and constant disinfection.

The public will only be allowed to visit cemeteries from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, still in accordance with the quarantine pass coding schedule.

